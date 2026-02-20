Toying with Justice: A Family Business's Battle Against Tariffs

Rick Woldenberg, a significant player in the toy industry, has found himself at the center of a consequential U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding the Trump administration's tariffs. Under his leadership, Learning Resources Inc became one of the first small businesses to challenge the tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The Illinois-based company, which imports educational toys primarily from China, spearheaded a lawsuit that contributed to the court's decision to strike down the tariffs. Although the ruling entitles importers to potential refunds, the path to reclaiming these funds remains mired in legalities.

Experts predict a protracted legal battle for refunds, with the possibility of revised tariffs under alternative frameworks. For Woldenberg, whose family business thrives on innovations in toy manufacturing, the court's decision is a stepping stone to returning to normal operations. He remains committed to highlighting the real-world challenges of shifting supply chains due to policy changes.

