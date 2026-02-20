Revolutionary Healthcare Advancements in Uttar Pradesh: A Leap Towards Digital and Accessible Care

Uttar Pradesh is taking a monumental step in healthcare as it plans to host India's first ultra-modern quaternary care centre at the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, indicating an Rs 859 crore initial investment.

During a recent Assembly session, Adityanath discussed the state's move towards a digital and affordable healthcare model. The project, in its first phase, encompasses Rs 359 crore for construction and Rs 500 crore for state-of-the-art medical equipment. The centre aims to be a super-speciality and research-based facility to meet future healthcare demands.

A range of initiatives were highlighted, including the establishment of a unified disease surveillance system and expansion of telemedicine services. Emergency medical response has also improved significantly with 4,600 new ambulances. Additionally, a 500-bed hospital set to feature trauma and super-speciality services will be built in Ayodhya, alongside infrastructure updates across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)