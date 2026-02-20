Revolutionary Healthcare Advancements in Uttar Pradesh: A Leap Towards Digital and Accessible Care
Uttar Pradesh is set to establish India's first ultra-modern quaternary care centre at SGPGI, Lucknow, with an initial investment of Rs 859 crore. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights healthcare advancements including improved ambulance networks, expanded diagnostic facilities, and increased medical recruitment, aiming for a digital, accessible, and affordable healthcare model.
Uttar Pradesh is taking a monumental step in healthcare as it plans to host India's first ultra-modern quaternary care centre at the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, indicating an Rs 859 crore initial investment.
During a recent Assembly session, Adityanath discussed the state's move towards a digital and affordable healthcare model. The project, in its first phase, encompasses Rs 359 crore for construction and Rs 500 crore for state-of-the-art medical equipment. The centre aims to be a super-speciality and research-based facility to meet future healthcare demands.
A range of initiatives were highlighted, including the establishment of a unified disease surveillance system and expansion of telemedicine services. Emergency medical response has also improved significantly with 4,600 new ambulances. Additionally, a 500-bed hospital set to feature trauma and super-speciality services will be built in Ayodhya, alongside infrastructure updates across the state.
