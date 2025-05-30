Crompton Unveils SilentPro Fluido Wave: A Design Revolution in Ceiling Fans

On the occasion of World Interiors Day, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, India's leading fan brand, launched its latest product, the SilentPro Fluido Wave. This innovation combines advanced performance with design elegance, heralding a new era in ceiling fan aesthetics.

Addressing contemporary consumer preferences, where every decor element is curated for cohesion, the SilentPro Fluido Wave integrates seamlessly into modern homes, offering both high functionality and style. This shift in consumer demand has fueled the creation of fans that are not only efficient but also complement interior design.

Key features of the SilentPro Fluido Wave include superior silence and optimized air delivery, powered by a cutting-edge induction motor. Available in a range of stylish models, this product underscores Crompton's commitment to innovation and design excellence, further establishing its leadership in the home electrical sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)