Mallika Sherawat Reveals Secret to Radiant Skin and Hair

Renowned Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat attributes her glowing skin and strong hair to RediClinic's Biotin and Glutathione supplements. Her Instagram video emphasizes the importance of inner nourishment over superficial skincare, sharing her journey from ineffective products to discovering these natural supplements. RediClinic offers trusted, pure solutions for beauty and health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:28 IST
Mallika Sherawat, a celebrated Bollywood actress, has unearthed her beauty regimen's key elements: RediClinic's Biotin and Glutathione supplements.

In a trending Instagram video, she stressed the significance of inner health, moving past topical treatments in favor of nutritional beauty enhancements.

The supplements, lauded for their purity and effectiveness, have been spotlighted in major media outlets, amplifying consumer trust.

