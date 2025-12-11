Aviation watchdog DGCA asks IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to appear before it again on Friday amid flight disruptions: Sources.
11-12-2025
Indigo crisis: DGCA sets up an 8-member oversight team; 2 members to be deployed at airline's corporate office.