Fed In Focus: Diverging Brokerage Predictions

The U.S. Federal Reserve's potential interest rate cuts have triggered divergent predictions among top global brokerages. While the Fed made a 25-basis point cut recently and indicated no near-term reductions, major players like Citigroup and Morgan Stanley anticipate early 2026 cuts.

Looming economic reports, namely next week's jobs and inflation data, could strongly influence the Fed's January policy meeting. Notably, J.P. Morgan, UBS, and strategists from Goldman Sachs and Barclays also eye 2026 as pivotal for potential cuts.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell maintains a cautiously optimistic stance, citing the ability to deliberate on further moves as incoming economic data demands. Meanwhile, interest in Powell's successor grows amid speculation about changes in the Fed's leadership dynamics.

