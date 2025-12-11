Left Menu

Historic Overhaul: New Framework for Mumbai's Pagdi Buildings

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde unveils a comprehensive regulatory framework to redevelop Mumbai's Pagdi buildings. The initiative aims to resolve legal disputes and ensure fair compensation for tenants and landlords. With additional fast-track courts and innovative FSI provisions, the plan seeks to modernize over 19,000 buildings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:51 IST
Historic Overhaul: New Framework for Mumbai's Pagdi Buildings
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a landmark regulatory framework on Thursday, aimed at redeveloping Mumbai's traditional 'Pagdi' buildings. In what he termed a 'historic decision,' the move is part of a broader effort to eliminate such properties from the city.

During the legislative assembly, Shinde explained that most of the 19,000 Pagdi buildings were constructed before 1960. While some have been redeveloped, many have collapsed, leaving nearly 13,000 awaiting reconstruction. The current tenancy model offers extensive rights to tenants, often leading to poor responses for redevelopment due to legal complexities.

To address the issue, the government plans to introduce key provisions, such as Floor Space Index (FSI) incentives for low-income tenants, and a fair balance of rights for landlords. Additional fast-track courts will be established to expedite over 28,000 pending legal cases, speeding up redevelopment and enhancing safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025