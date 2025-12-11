Historic Overhaul: New Framework for Mumbai's Pagdi Buildings

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a landmark regulatory framework on Thursday, aimed at redeveloping Mumbai's traditional 'Pagdi' buildings. In what he termed a 'historic decision,' the move is part of a broader effort to eliminate such properties from the city.

During the legislative assembly, Shinde explained that most of the 19,000 Pagdi buildings were constructed before 1960. While some have been redeveloped, many have collapsed, leaving nearly 13,000 awaiting reconstruction. The current tenancy model offers extensive rights to tenants, often leading to poor responses for redevelopment due to legal complexities.

To address the issue, the government plans to introduce key provisions, such as Floor Space Index (FSI) incentives for low-income tenants, and a fair balance of rights for landlords. Additional fast-track courts will be established to expedite over 28,000 pending legal cases, speeding up redevelopment and enhancing safety.

