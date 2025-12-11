Supreme Court Ruling: Potential Demise of the Aravalli Range

The Supreme Court's recent endorsement of the Centre's 100-metre classification for the Aravalli hills has sparked intense debate among environmental experts who see it as a "death warrant" for Rajasthan's ancient mountain range.

Critics warn this definition opens the gates to expanded mining activities, posing a severe threat to the Aravalli's already fragile ecosystem. They argue that such decisions are influenced by individual interests and could lead to the disappearance of up to 90% of the hills.

Environmental activists and political leaders collectively call for legal action and public mobilization to protect the Aravalli. They emphasize the range's crucial role in supporting wildlife, agriculture, and even local economies, urging immediate government intervention to prevent irreversible ecological damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)