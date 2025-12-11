Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling: Potential Demise of the Aravalli Range

The Supreme Court's adoption of the Centre's 100-metre definition for Aravalli hills, allowing sustainable mining, is causing alarm among experts who fear 90% of the range could vanish. Critics urge for a legal battle and public mobilisation to protect the region, highlighting its ecological and economic significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:53 IST
The Supreme Court's recent endorsement of the Centre's 100-metre classification for the Aravalli hills has sparked intense debate among environmental experts who see it as a "death warrant" for Rajasthan's ancient mountain range.

Critics warn this definition opens the gates to expanded mining activities, posing a severe threat to the Aravalli's already fragile ecosystem. They argue that such decisions are influenced by individual interests and could lead to the disappearance of up to 90% of the hills.

Environmental activists and political leaders collectively call for legal action and public mobilization to protect the Aravalli. They emphasize the range's crucial role in supporting wildlife, agriculture, and even local economies, urging immediate government intervention to prevent irreversible ecological damage.

