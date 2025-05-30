Left Menu

Shweta Tripathi Ventures into Theatre Production with 'Cock'

Actor Shweta Tripathi debuts as a theatre producer with 'Cock', a play by Mike Bartlett. Premiering in Delhi and Mumbai in June, it celebrates Pride Month. Featuring actors like Rytasha Rathore, the play explores identity and love, reflecting Shweta's passion for storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:46 IST
Actor Shweta Tripathi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Shweta Tripathi, acclaimed for her on-screen prowess, is now stepping into a new role as a theatre producer with the play 'Cock'. The drama, penned by British playwright Mike Bartlett, is poised for its premiere on June 6 in Delhi's Max Muller Bhavan and June 10 in Mumbai's Prithvi Theatre, in celebration of Pride Month.

'Cock', directed by Manish Gandhi, is described as a dynamic and emotionally resonant narrative that delves into the complexities of identity, sexuality, and the fluid nature of love. Tripathi reflects on her decision to produce the play as a fulfillment of her long-standing passion for theatre, which she describes as honest and engaging, offering no room for pretense.

The production features a talented cast including Rytasha Rathore, Tanmay Dhanania, Sahir Mehta, and Harssh Singh. Tripathi emphasizes the play's exploration of personal empowerment and authenticity, noting its ability to inspire thought-provoking discussions and emotional connections.

