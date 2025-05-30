Shweta Tripathi Ventures into Theatre Production with 'Cock'

Shweta Tripathi, acclaimed for her on-screen prowess, is now stepping into a new role as a theatre producer with the play 'Cock'. The drama, penned by British playwright Mike Bartlett, is poised for its premiere on June 6 in Delhi's Max Muller Bhavan and June 10 in Mumbai's Prithvi Theatre, in celebration of Pride Month.

'Cock', directed by Manish Gandhi, is described as a dynamic and emotionally resonant narrative that delves into the complexities of identity, sexuality, and the fluid nature of love. Tripathi reflects on her decision to produce the play as a fulfillment of her long-standing passion for theatre, which she describes as honest and engaging, offering no room for pretense.

The production features a talented cast including Rytasha Rathore, Tanmay Dhanania, Sahir Mehta, and Harssh Singh. Tripathi emphasizes the play's exploration of personal empowerment and authenticity, noting its ability to inspire thought-provoking discussions and emotional connections.