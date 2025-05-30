From Royalty to Motherhood: Mako Komuro's New Chapter

Mako Komuro, the former Japanese princess, has announced the birth of her first child in New York, marking a significant milestone in her post-royal life. Palace officials confirmed the news on Friday but withheld specifics about the child's birth date or gender, citing her non-royal status.

Mako, 33, who is the niece of Emperor Naruhito, left Japan and her royal identity behind in 2021 to marry her college sweetheart, Kei Komuro. The couple now resides in New York, where Kei works as a lawyer. They have settled into a quiet life away from the public gaze, despite ongoing controversy regarding their marriage.

Her parents, Crown Prince Akishino and his spouse, along with Mako's siblings, expressed their joy for the new family. The case underscores Japan's rigid Imperial House Law, which restricts succession to male members, and continues to fuel debates over the role and rights of female royals within the imperial system.

