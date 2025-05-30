Dolly Parton Prepares for Broadway Debut with Emotional Journey

Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has revealed the emotional rollercoaster of witnessing her life's story come alive on stage during the creation of 'Dolly: An Official Musical.' As she reflects on the casting and creative process, Parton describes experiencing a mix of tears and laughter, confessing to People magazine that it was both touching and overwhelming to see her life's highs and lows brought to the stage.

The musical, slated for a 2026 debut on Broadway in New York City, will feature a combination of new original songs and beloved hits, weaving through pivotal moments of Parton's illustrious career. While the timeline is not strictly linear, audiences can anticipate a rich showcase of country music and storytelling.

Despite not performing in the show herself, Parton is deeply involved in its preparation. She aims to ensure her true story is conveyed accurately. With her years of effort culminating in this production, Parton looks forward to a well-deserved break once the curtain rises, as she continues to work on the project from her Nashville home.

