K-pop Sensation Lisa's Life Captured in New Documentary

Fans of K-pop idol Lisa have reason to celebrate as a new documentary delving into her life is being produced, according to Variety. Lisa, a member of the globally renowned girl group Blackpink, will be the subject of the film, helmed by Sue Kim and Sony Music Vision.

Director Sue Kim, known for her earlier work with A24's 'The Last of the Sea Women,' has spent a year collaborating with Lisa for this venture. Despite no release date announcement, Kim brings her prior experience in K-pop storytelling from her role as an executive producer on Apple TV+'s docuseries 'K-Pop Idols.'

Lisa expressed her enthusiasm about the project, highlighting the opportunity to document her memorable experiences and share them with her fans. The film is a collaboration between Tremolo Productions, Salt Water Productions, and LLOUD CO, with producers like Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers contributing to its creation.