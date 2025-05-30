Left Menu

Tragedy on the Trek: Tourist Dies Enroute to Yamunotri Dham

A 62-year-old woman, Kanak Ben Patel from Gujarat, tragically died while trekking to Yamunotri Dham. She fell ill near Dev Darshini and was transported to a hospital with assistance from the State Disaster Response Force but was declared dead upon arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 30-05-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 23:32 IST
A 62-year-old tourist from Gujarat, identified as Kanak Ben Patel, died while undertaking a trek to the Yamunotri Dham temple in Uttarakhand on Friday.

According to the Barkot police, Patel fell critically ill near the Dev Darshini point on the trekking route and required immediate medical attention.

Her family, with the help of the State Disaster Response Force, transported her to the Janakichatti Government Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. Patel was a resident of the Meghwa area in Gujarat's Anand district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

