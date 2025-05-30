Tragedy on the Trek: Tourist Dies Enroute to Yamunotri Dham

A 62-year-old tourist from Gujarat, identified as Kanak Ben Patel, died while undertaking a trek to the Yamunotri Dham temple in Uttarakhand on Friday.

According to the Barkot police, Patel fell critically ill near the Dev Darshini point on the trekking route and required immediate medical attention.

Her family, with the help of the State Disaster Response Force, transported her to the Janakichatti Government Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. Patel was a resident of the Meghwa area in Gujarat's Anand district.

(With inputs from agencies.)