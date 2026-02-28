Trump Warns of Potential Casualties in Iran Operations

US President Donald Trump has admitted that operations against Iran could result in American casualties. In a video released on social media, Trump highlighted the risks courageous American soldiers face in potential conflict.

Following June's attacks on Iran's nuclear sites, Trump emphasized his previous warnings to Iran against pursuing nuclear weapons. He pointed out repeated attempts to reach a deal, which Iran allegedly dismissed.

Trump described the operations as a 'noble mission' necessary due to the threat of Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities, urging Iranians to seize control of their government.

