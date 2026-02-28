Left Menu

Trump Warns of Potential Casualties in Iran Operations

US President Donald Trump acknowledged that American casualties may occur in operations against Iran due to its nuclear ambitions. Trump criticized Iran for not relinquishing nuclear pursuits, labeling these operations as a 'noble mission.' He urged the Iranian populace to take over their government.

Updated: 28-02-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:04 IST
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has admitted that operations against Iran could result in American casualties. In a video released on social media, Trump highlighted the risks courageous American soldiers face in potential conflict.

Following June's attacks on Iran's nuclear sites, Trump emphasized his previous warnings to Iran against pursuing nuclear weapons. He pointed out repeated attempts to reach a deal, which Iran allegedly dismissed.

Trump described the operations as a 'noble mission' necessary due to the threat of Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities, urging Iranians to seize control of their government.

