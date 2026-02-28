Legal Showdown: Mishra Accuses Kejriwal of 'Overacting' Amid Court Relief
Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra criticized former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for overreacting to a court decision in the excise policy case. Mishra claimed Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia engaged in questionable activities related to the case, which contributed to the collapse of their government.
Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra has launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of theatrics following a court relief in a contentious excise policy case.
At a press conference, Mishra questioned Kejriwal's integrity, suggesting that his celebratory stance over a lower court's verdict overlooked serious inquiries from higher courts.
Mishra, once an AAP member now aligned with the BJP, alleged Kejriwal's withdrawal of the liquor policy belied claims of transparency, and pointed to dubious actions such as the destruction of phones and raised commissions for liquor wholesalers. Despite the court discharge, questions surrounding the policy remain as the BJP contemplates further action in Punjab.
