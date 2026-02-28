US-Israel Strike Sparks Tensions in Iran: War Escalates
The United States and Israel launched a coordinated attack on Iran, targeting sites near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's offices. The strikes, aimed at hindering Iran's nuclear ambitions, led to retaliatory explosions in northern Israel. Tensions rise as military operations continue, impacting regional stability.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The U.S. and Israel coordinated a military attack on Iran, with initial strikes targeting locations near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices. This action, announced via a video by President Donald Trump, marks the beginning of 'major combat operations' aimed at curtailing Iran's nuclear ambitions.
The conflict escalated further as Iran vowed retaliation, striking northern Israel, which promptly activated its air defense systems. No casualties have been reported so far, yet the situation remains tense. Trump's insistence on preventing Iran's nuclear development is echoed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who cited the need to eliminate the existential threat posed by Iran.
In Iran's capital, Tehran, sirens and explosions were heard as the country responded to the attacks. Amidst these developments, Iran shut down its airspace and communications, while heavily guarded roads to Khamenei's compound remained shut. The strikes are part of broader international tensions concerning nuclear proliferation and regional security.
ALSO READ
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says joint US campaign will let Iranians 'take their fate into their own hands,' reports AP.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says joint attack with US was to 'remove an existential threat posed' by Iran, reports AP.
U.S. President Trump May Visit Ireland for Irish Open Golf Tournament
Bridging Divides: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Meets with President Trump
At the invitation of my dear friend Benjamin Netanyahu, I will be on visit to Israel from Feb 25 to Feb 26: Modi in his departure statement.