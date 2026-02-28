Heightened Security Measures Amid Release of West Bengal's Post-SIR Electoral Rolls

The West Bengal government has ramped up security across the state in preparation for the release of the post-SIR electoral rolls. Senior officials, including the home secretary and director general of police, are stationed at the state secretariat to oversee the situation.

Police superintendents in key districts like North and South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, and Nadia are on high alert, with the directive to maintain extreme readiness. This is particularly crucial as the publication of the final SIR list coincides with the upcoming Dol Yatra and Holi celebrations.

The Election Commission has begun releasing the updated electoral rolls in stages, revealing significant name deletions. Initial results from Bankura indicate around 1.18 lakh names removed, with full details yet to be available online. The administration is bracing for any unrest that may arise from these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)