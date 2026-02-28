Left Menu

Justice Prevails: Uday Bhanu Chib Granted Bail in Protest Case

Uday Bhanu Chib, the Indian Youth Congress president, was granted bail in a protest-related arrest case. The judiciary was applauded for upholding justice, as allegations against him were unsubstantiated. His father expressed gratitude towards the judicial system, stating faith in receiving justice from it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The bail granted to Uday Bhanu Chib, Indian Youth Congress president, has sparked discussions on the justice system in the country. Arrested amid a protest at the India AI Impact Summit, Chib was brought before the Delhi court post a four-day police custody.

The police plea for a custody extension was refused by the court, leading to Chib's bail. His father, Hari Singh, expressed thankfulness towards the judiciary, highlighting its role in upholding justice.

Allegations against Chib included serious charges, but an inspection revealed them to be unsubstantial. Leaders like Ghulam Ahmed Mir emphasized faith in judicial processes as justice was perceived to have triumphed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

