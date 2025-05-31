Musical Duo Milind Gaba and Pria Beniwal Celebrate Joyful Arrival of Twins

Celebrated singer Milind Gaba and renowned fashion blogger Pria Beniwal have stepped into a new phase of life, welcoming twins with open arms.

The happy announcement was made through Gaba's Instagram, where he posted a joyful message and a picture that creatively declared the duo's new status as parents of twins.

Fans and followers warmly congratulated the couple, who have been together for four years and tied the knot in April 2022, on this delightful new chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)