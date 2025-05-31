Call for Renaming Churchgate Station: A Legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar

In a renewed appeal, Dhangar community leader Prakash Shendage on Saturday demanded the renaming of Churchgate railway station in Mumbai after the esteemed Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar.

Shendage criticized the BJP, accusing them of reneging on their pledge to award Scheduled Tribes status to the Dhangar community, who are currently classified under the Nomadic Tribes list and have long sought reservation benefits.

He questioned the relevance of 'Churchgate' for the station, highlighting that a nearby intersection already honors Holkar and suggesting the station should likewise reflect her legacy.