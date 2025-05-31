Left Menu

Call for Renaming Churchgate Station: A Legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar

Dhangar leader Prakash Shendage has urged for the Churchgate railway station to be renamed after Ahilyabai Holkar, citing the station's lack of relevance to its current name. He criticized the BJP for not fulfilling its promise to grant Scheduled Tribes status to the Dhangar community, hindering their access to reservation benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:17 IST
Call for Renaming Churchgate Station: A Legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a renewed appeal, Dhangar community leader Prakash Shendage on Saturday demanded the renaming of Churchgate railway station in Mumbai after the esteemed Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar.

Shendage criticized the BJP, accusing them of reneging on their pledge to award Scheduled Tribes status to the Dhangar community, who are currently classified under the Nomadic Tribes list and have long sought reservation benefits.

He questioned the relevance of 'Churchgate' for the station, highlighting that a nearby intersection already honors Holkar and suggesting the station should likewise reflect her legacy.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025