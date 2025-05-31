Left Menu

Man Charged for Offending Religious Sentiments at Shivsrushti Park

A 59-year-old man's act of urinating on the Shivsrushti park signboard has led to a police case. The incident stirred local sentiments, leading to charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A viral video of the act intensified demands for strict action, spotlighting tensions around cultural respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pune police have taken action against a man accused of urinating on a signboard at Shivsrushti theme park, dedicated to Shivaji Maharaj, in Ambegaon Budruk. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday and stirred local emotions by allegedly offending religious sentiments, according to officials.

The complaint, filed by Navnath Amrale, led to a case against Amol Arun Kulkarni under sections related to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, as per Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The confrontation ensued when Amrale and a friend encountered Kulkarni, who allegedly dismissed their objections.

Amid public outrage, particularly vocal from a Maratha group demanding stern action, the police detained Kulkarni. A video of the incident, which went viral, has intensified the public's call for justice, highlighting underlying tensions surrounding cultural respect and legal enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

