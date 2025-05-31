Left Menu

Honoring Ahilyabai Holkar: A Legacy of Governance and Spirituality

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis honors Queen Ahilyabai Holkar on her 300th birth anniversary, highlighting her influence as a ruler from Maharashtra. Fadnavis emphasizes her legacy of social welfare, dedication to faith, and impressive governance, while announcing a film project to further promote her contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Choundi | Updated: 31-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 16:14 IST
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to the legendary Queen Ahilyabai Holkar on her 300th birth anniversary, highlighting her significance as Maharashtra's esteemed daughter. Speaking at her birthplace in Ahilyanagar, Fadnavis praised Holkar's impact as a benevolent ruler and her dedication to the welfare of the underprivileged.

Fadnavis underscored Ahilyabai's contributions to governance and spirituality, noting her lifelong commitment to India's cultural and religious preservation. He revealed plans for a multi-lingual commercial film to portray her life, drawing parallels to how recent films have educated younger generations about significant historical figures.

The Chief Minister also shared that foreign invaders targeted India by attacking its faith symbols, yet Ahilyabai restored sanctity by rebuilding temples and infrastructure. Prime Minister Modi, who spoke in Bhopal on the occasion, along with President Droupadi Murmu, extended their tributes, affirming her enduring influence.

