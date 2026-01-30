Scams, infighting Cong's permanent model of governance, alleges BJP

The BJP on Friday attacked the Congress for raking up the issue of corruption and alleged that the ''scams and infighting'' is the grand-old party's ''permanent'' model of governance wherever it is in power. Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi cited alleged liquor and betting scams in Karnataka to accuse the Congress government of cheating the people of the state after coming to power with their mandate in the assembly elections. ''Karnataka is a very important state in India with immense potential. But unfortunately, the Congress came to power here and now the Karnataka Wine Merchants Association has accused the Congress government of a liquor scam worth Rs 6,000 crore,'' the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said. Trivedi said a Congress MLA from Karnataka's Chitradurga, K C Veerendra, has been booked by the ED in a money laundering case related to online betting. ''The Congress government, which was earlier seen misusing funds meant for the Valmiki scheme established for the Dalit community and being involved in land scams in the Muda scheme, is now facing serious questions due to its alleged involvement in liquor and betting rackets in Karnataka,'' he charged. The BJP leader alleged that the Congress is also embroiled in infighting, be it in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh or in Chhattisgarh. ''Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are continuously fighting,'' he charged, adding, ''The Congress' model of governance is liquor scam, betting scam and infighting.'' On the contrary, the BJP's model of governance is ''development, transparency and corruption-free government'' wherever it is in power, Trivedi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)