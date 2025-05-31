Kutki and Bhunki Make Public Debut: Jambu Zoo's Rising Stars

Kutki and Bhunki, the inaugural lion cubs of Jambu Zoo, captivated visitors as they were unveiled to the public three months post-birth, according to a zoo official.

Born on March 5, these Asiatic lions, descendants of parents imported from Gujarat, made their debut during the zoo's second anniversary celebrations.

Located in the Shivalik foothills, Jambu Zoo, which opened on May 29, 2023, is one of the largest in North India, having attracted over five lakh visitors. Among its diverse attractions are numerous animal species and recently introduced inhabitants like the Indian grey wolf.

(With inputs from agencies.)