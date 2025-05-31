Left Menu

Cowboy Chess: Knights of the Chessboard Take the Wild West

During the rest day of Norway Chess, top players like Magnus Carlsen and D Gukesh experienced a Wild West adventure in the 'Chess Cowboy Challenge'. Participants donned cowboy attire and engaged in fun challenges. Carlsen and his wife Ella emerged as champions, blending chess strategy with western flair.

On a rest day from the intense Norway Chess tournament, some of the world's top chess players traded pawns for pony rides in an unexpected cowboy adventure. The 'Chess Cowboy Challenge', held in Westernbyen, offered a fresh twist to the chessboard drama.

Notable players, including chess stars Magnus Carlsen, D Gukesh, and Hikaru Nakamura, donned cowboy attire to participate in the challenge. With cowboy hats and boots, the challengers tackled western-themed tasks, from axe-throwing to lasso tossing. The event saw participants given playful nicknames such as 'The Lone GOAT' and 'The Chennai Sharpshooter'.

Magnus Carlsen, alongside his wife Ella Carlsen, triumphed as the 'Chess Sheriffs'. This vibrant break from the mental intensity of chess allowed the champions to return to the tournament feeling rejuvenated, setting the stage for the next rounds of competitive play.

