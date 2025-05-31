Triumph in Uniform: Two MRSAFPI Cadets Join Indian Navy

In a moment of pride and accomplishment, two former cadets of the Mohali-based Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute have been commissioned as officers in the Indian Navy. This significant milestone was marked during the Passing Out Parade at the prestigious Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kerala.

Presided over by Vice Admiral V Srinivas, AVSM, NM, the ceremony saw Mohinder Singh Sekhon and Vinay Kaushik, both hailing from SAS Nagar (Mohali), achieve their dreams after years of rigorous training. The young officers will soon embark on their naval careers.

Praising their determination, Punjab's Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora and Major General Ajay H. Chauhan, VSM (Retd), Director of MRSAFPI, extended their congratulations. Their achievements add to the legacy of MRSAFPI, which has seen 172 cadets commissioned as officers, including 20 in the Indian Navy.

(With inputs from agencies.)