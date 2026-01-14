Piercing Cold Wave Grips Punjab and Haryana

The piercing cold wave continued to grip several areas of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, with both minimum and maximum temperatures seeing a notable dip. Cities like Hisar reported a nighttime low of 0.5 degrees Celsius, which is six degrees below the average for this time of year, according to meteorological reports.

Chandigarh experienced one of its coldest days with a maximum temperature of just 8.9 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees below normal, in a historic contrast to previous years. Dense fog further exacerbated the chilly conditions by reducing morning visibility across numerous parts of the region.

Various cities across Haryana and Punjab, including Amritsar, Patiala, and Ludhiana, showed significant declines in both daytime and nighttime temperatures. The mercury in most of these places recorded several degrees below their typical levels, highlighting the severity of the ongoing cold wave.

(With inputs from agencies.)