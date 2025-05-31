India's Streak at Miss World: A Glance at Historical Victories

India's hopes at the 72nd Miss World contest, hosted in Hyderabad, were dashed as its contestant, Nandini Gupta, failed to make it to the top 8.

Had Gupta secured victory, she would have been the seventh Indian woman to claim the prestigious title. The last Indian winner was Manushi Chillar in 2017.

India's history of Miss World triumphs began with Reita Faria in 1966, the first Asian winner, followed by iconic winners like Aishwarya Rai, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey, and Priyanka Chopra.

(With inputs from agencies.)