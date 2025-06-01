Left Menu

Celebrating Raj Khosla: A Legacy Beyond Glamour - Asha Parekh's Tribute

Veteran actor Asha Parekh credits filmmaker Raj Khosla for recognizing her talent beyond a 'glam girl' persona by casting her in 'Do Badan'. The film redefined her career path, as the industry perceived her differently post its success. A tribute event celebrated Khosla's 100th birth anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 10:51 IST
Raj Khosla
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Asha Parekh has lauded the late filmmaker Raj Khosla for recognizing her potential beyond the 'glam girl' label often associated with her. During an event commemorating Khosla's 100th birth anniversary, Parekh shared how his decision to cast her in 'Do Badan' was both unexpected and transformative for her career.

Parekh explained that 'Do Badan', released in 1966, significantly altered her career trajectory. Before this film, industry perceptions pigeonholed her as a mere dancing and glam girl. The subsequent critical acclaim and box-office success of the film gave Parekh the confidence to explore similar roles.

The event featured discussions with other film industry luminaries, exploring Khosla's influence on Hindi cinema. His work, characterized by emotive direction and memorable soundtracks, was celebrated by re-screening some of his restored films. Parekh expressed gratitude for Khosla's unique directorial style and mentorship.

