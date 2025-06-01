Rajkummar Rao's 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Achieves Box Office Success

'Bhool Chuk Maaf', starring Rajkummar Rao, has successfully crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office, according to a recent announcement by the filmmakers. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, was released in theatres on May 23 and is directed by Karan Sharma.

The movie features Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, playing a man who finds himself trapped in a time loop, repeatedly experiencing the day before his wedding. The unique storyline has drawn audiences, contributing to its impressive box office performance.

The film also features notable performances by actors Wamiqa Gabbi, Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, and Ishtiyak Khan. As the total collection reaches Rs 54.12 crore, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' continues to attract viewers with its intriguing plot and talented cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)