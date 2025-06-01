Gen V Returns: Unleashing Power and Mystery at Godolkin University

Streamer Prime Video has confirmed the return of 'Gen V', the highly anticipated spin-off series to 'The Boys'. The second season will premiere on September 17, with new episodes releasing weekly until the season finale on October 22.

At a fan event during CCXP Mexico, cast members Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, London Thor, and Derek Luh offered insights into the show's returning dark satire, which further develops the Emmy-winning universe of 'The Boys'. The show this season dives into Godolkin University, where a mysterious new Dean intensifies the training of young Supes, while heroes Cate and Sam navigate acclaim amid escalating human-Supe tensions.

Central to the plot is a secret program linked to the university's history, which protagonist Marie stumbles upon, unraveling a conspiracy that promises to reshape the known world. The ensemble cast sees returning faces like Maddie Phillips, Asa Germann, and Sean Patrick Thomas, with new addition Hamish Linklater taking on the role of Dean Cipher. The series is spearheaded by showrunner Michele Fazekas and backed by powerhouse producers Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)