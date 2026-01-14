US Labels Middle Eastern Muslim Brotherhood Branches as Global Terrorists
The United States has designated the Egyptian, Lebanese, and Jordanian branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as global terrorists. This decision, motivated by alleged support for Hamas, brings sanctions to the Islamist movement. The Egyptian foreign ministry endorsed this move, viewing it as a key step against extremism.
The United States has officially designated the Egyptian, Lebanese, and Jordanian branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as global terrorists, a decision reflecting part of its stance on their alleged support for the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
This transformative move, initiated last November, sets sanctions against the Arab world's highly influential Islamist movement. The U.S. Treasury accuses these chapters of backing or promoting violent attacks on Israel and American partners.
Egypt has praised the decision, emphasizing its significance against extremism, while the Lebanese branch, Jama'a Islamiya, labeled it a political decision lacking legal effect in Lebanon. The Muslim Brotherhood, which led Egypt briefly post-2012 elections, faced a military overthrow and subsequent suppression.
