Yen Tumbles as Japan Considers Fiscal Loosening

The Japanese yen weakened to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since July 2024 amid concerns about Japan's fiscal policy. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's possible early election call could influence this trend. The currency's decline prompts speculation about potential interventions and impacts global finance dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 01:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 01:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Japanese yen hit its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since July 2024, driven by speculations of looser fiscal and monetary policies in Japan. The U.S. dollar rose broadly after new data aligned with economists' expectations on consumer prices, adding to market fluctuations.

Amidst this financial turmoil, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may call for an early election to tap into her robust public support, potentially enacting policies that favor fiscal expansion. This stance poses additional concerns for the yen, already under scrutiny for its rapid depreciation.

The financial atmosphere remains tense as Japan's Finance Ministry considers intervention strategies to bolster the currency. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve looks at inflation trends, with global markets on edge awaiting potential policy shifts and geopolitical developments.

