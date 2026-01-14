Trump's Financial Moves: Wall Street's Woes
President Trump's proposed cap on credit card interest rates and scrutiny of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell strain the previously supportive relationship between Wall Street and the Trump administration. Banks fear these actions may harm the economy more than help, expressing concerns over the impact on consumer credit and Fed independence.
14-01-2026
The relationship between Wall Street and President Trump, once amicable, has recently faced significant challenges.
President Trump's proposal for a 10% cap on credit card interest rates and an investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell are causing friction.
Leading financial figures express concerns about these moves potentially destabilizing the economy and diminishing consumer credit access.
(With inputs from agencies.)
