Left Menu

Trump's Financial Moves: Wall Street's Woes

President Trump's proposed cap on credit card interest rates and scrutiny of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell strain the previously supportive relationship between Wall Street and the Trump administration. Banks fear these actions may harm the economy more than help, expressing concerns over the impact on consumer credit and Fed independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-01-2026 01:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 01:27 IST
Trump's Financial Moves: Wall Street's Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The relationship between Wall Street and President Trump, once amicable, has recently faced significant challenges.

President Trump's proposal for a 10% cap on credit card interest rates and an investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell are causing friction.

Leading financial figures express concerns about these moves potentially destabilizing the economy and diminishing consumer credit access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Weighs Transgender Athlete Bans with Landmark Ruling Implications

Supreme Court Weighs Transgender Athlete Bans with Landmark Ruling Implicati...

 Global
2
Market Turmoil: Financial Sector Hit by Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal

Market Turmoil: Financial Sector Hit by Trump's Credit Card Cap Proposal

 Global
3
Russia Condemns US Threats to Strike Iran

Russia Condemns US Threats to Strike Iran

 Russian Federation
4
Trump's Stance on Iran: A Promise of Strong Action

Trump's Stance on Iran: A Promise of Strong Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026