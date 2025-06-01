Left Menu

Aurelie Joachim: From Miss World to a Cultural Ambassador

Aurelie Joachim, the third runner-up in Miss World 2025, highlights the rich culture of Martinique and her plans for a Beauty with a Purpose project. Celebrated for her achievement, Joachim aims to foster emotional support groups while setting her sights on a future in the entertainment industry.

Updated: 01-06-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 19:20 IST
Aurelie Joachim, who secured the third runner-up position in the Miss World 2025 pageant, has put Martinique on the map by sharing its distinctive culture globally. She sees the acknowledgment of her homeland as an achievement itself.

Joachim, also crowned Miss World Caribbean 2025, expressed pride not only for her success but for representing Martinique, a place rich in spirit, history, and heart. She plans to leverage her platform for her Beauty with a Purpose project, which aims to strengthen support groups for emotional and social challenges.

Joachim's initiatives stress the importance of support systems. As she embraces her role for the coming year, Joachim is eager to venture into the entertainment industry, envisioning a career in media and performance after her reign as Miss World Caribbean.

