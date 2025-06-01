Historic Ritual at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple After 270 Years

The renowned Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala prepares for a significant religious ceremony, set to occur after a gap of 270 years. Officials announced that the Maha Kumbhabhishekam will follow the completion of crucial renovation work, aimed at rejuvenating the sacred temple's spiritual essence and aura.

This momentous event marks the first grand consecration since the centuries-old shrine underwent major restorations. Temple manager B Sreekumar noted that while the renovations began several years ago, progress was initially slow due to the pandemic. The final phase of the renovation was completed, culminating in the Maha Kumbhabhishekam ritual on June 8.

In alignment with a Supreme Court-mandated directive from 2017, the temple underwent extensive refurbishment, including the installation of new 'thazhikakudams' and other ritualistic elements. The occasion is a rare chance for global devotees to partake in these ancient ceremonies, which adhere to the enduring traditions of the revered temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)