Jackie Chan Kicks Back with 'Karate Kid: Legends'

Jackie Chan, the legendary action icon, has revealed he required no additional training for his role in the latest film "Karate Kid: Legends." With decades of martial arts experience, Chan has been practicing for 64 years, making him more than prepared for the film without extra preparation.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, the movie is set in New York and stars Chan, who reprises his previous role from 2010's "The Karate Kid" remake, alongside Ralph Macchio and emerging talent Ben Wang. Chan is celebrated for his ability to perform his stunts, although he notes changes in his capabilities.

The 71-year-old actor acknowledges that while he's not the same as during his youthful days, where he could easily execute a triple kick, he hasn't given up on performing stunts. The film, released in Indian theaters on May 30, follows Kung Fu prodigy Li Fong's journey in a new school and his involvement in a local karate contest.

