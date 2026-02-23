Reckless Biking Stunts Halted in Delhi

In a significant law enforcement action, Delhi Police have detained three individuals for executing perilous biking stunts on a road in northeast Delhi, according to official statements issued Monday.

The police responded promptly after a complaint highlighted risky biking activities in the New Usmanpur area, setting up a specialized team to apprehend those involved.

The three accused, Tushar Puniya, Tanishk Mavi, and Puspendra, all residents of Khajuri Khas, were identified and arrested. Their reckless biking not only violated traffic laws but also endangered public safety. An ongoing investigation aims to uncover any links to other similar incidents.