Left Menu

Unraveling Secrets: Ashwin Sanghi's The Ayodhya Alliance Unleashes a Thrilling Saga

Ashwin Sanghi returns with 'The Ayodhya Alliance', the eighth book in his Bharat Collection. Blurring myth and history, the novel is a high-stakes thriller about an ancient secret and forgotten science that intertwines with modern political intrigue. The story spans continents and centuries, promising a captivating read.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 11:22 IST
Unraveling Secrets: Ashwin Sanghi's The Ayodhya Alliance Unleashes a Thrilling Saga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ashwin Sanghi, celebrated for his unique storytelling prowess, introduces 'The Ayodhya Alliance,' the latest installment in his acclaimed Bharat Collection. Scheduled for a June release, the book promises to weave history and mythology seamlessly into a thrilling narrative.

'The Ayodhya Alliance' excavates the mysterious legacies of a forgotten science and an ancient secret that Ravana whispered on a battlefield thousands of years ago, linking civilizations from Ayodhya to Rome and Korea.

As geopolitical tensions rise, protagonists Aditya Pillai and Somi Kim embark on a mission to uncover these ancient mysteries. The novel builds on hauntings from the past and engaging questions about the future, keeping readers enraptured from start to finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025