Unraveling Secrets: Ashwin Sanghi's The Ayodhya Alliance Unleashes a Thrilling Saga

Ashwin Sanghi, celebrated for his unique storytelling prowess, introduces 'The Ayodhya Alliance,' the latest installment in his acclaimed Bharat Collection. Scheduled for a June release, the book promises to weave history and mythology seamlessly into a thrilling narrative.

'The Ayodhya Alliance' excavates the mysterious legacies of a forgotten science and an ancient secret that Ravana whispered on a battlefield thousands of years ago, linking civilizations from Ayodhya to Rome and Korea.

As geopolitical tensions rise, protagonists Aditya Pillai and Somi Kim embark on a mission to uncover these ancient mysteries. The novel builds on hauntings from the past and engaging questions about the future, keeping readers enraptured from start to finish.

