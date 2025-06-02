Madhya Pradesh Honors Gond King with Cabinet Meeting Tribute

The Madhya Pradesh government will hold a cabinet meeting at Pachmarhi's Raj Bhavan to pay tribute to Gond king Bhabhut Singh, a key figure in the fight against British colonialism. Chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the meeting will focus on acknowledging tribal heroes and preserving their legacy, according to officials.

Pachmarhi, a region steeped in historical importance due to King Singh's strategic use of the hilly terrain for governance, will host the meeting. Officials highlight Singh's role in uniting tribes to combat foreign and British forces, illustrating his mastery of guerrilla warfare.

The event symbolizes the state's dedication to safeguarding tribal culture and recognizing contributions made by figures like Singh. Known for his fierce resistance and support of freedom fighter Tatya Tope, Singh harnessed local knowledge of the Satpura mountains to challenge British forces until 1860.