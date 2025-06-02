Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 18:26 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Doctor Who regenerates as Ncuti Gatwa leaves and Billie Piper returns

Ncuti Gatwa, the first Black actor to play the lead role in British sci-fi show "Doctor Who", departed the series on Saturday in a season finale that saw familiar face Billie Piper reappear in his place. The Doctor, who travels through time in what appears to be a blue police telephone box, has the ability to regenerate, allowing a number of actors to play the role since the series was first broadcast in 1963.

