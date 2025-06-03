John Mulaney recalls denying offer to host Oscars: Had a lot going on

Comic-actor John Mulaney says he was approached to host Oscars, but had to deny the offer as he was excessively occupied with his schedule. Mulaney appeared on Marc Maron's WTF podcast and said he was initially flattered when he received the offer. ''Well, I was very flattered. They came to me, must have been last summer. And I knew Jimmy Kimmel wasn't gonna do it. And they offered it...And it was honestly that I had a lot going on. And it's months and months of work,'' he said. This year, Conan O'Brien took over the responsibility. According to the reports, he will also host the award ceremony in 2026. Mulaney praised O'Brien's performance. ''He came out and he not only was so funny, but he elevated the show to the point that I almost convinced myself I had seen these movies and I'd seen not a one of them,'' he said. Oscars 2025 took place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. The annual ceremony recognises and honours individuals for excellence in cinematic achievements.

