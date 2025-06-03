India's Strategic Triumph: An 'Innings Defeat' Unveiled

India's Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan drew a cricketing parallel to highlight India's decisive win over Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor.' Speaking at a conference organized by the Savitribai Phule Pune University's Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, Chauhan explained the situation using a compelling analogy that resonated with the audience.

Responding to inquiries about Pakistan's damage during the operation, Chauhan clarified that the operation remains unfinished with a temporary pause in hostilities. Through an illustrative comparison, he likened a close football match to the comprehensive nature of a cricket 'innings defeat,' signifying India's overwhelming success.

His remarks, comparing the strategic victory to an innings win, received enthusiastic applause, underscoring the extent of India's achievement in the military operation. His approach conveyed the comprehensive victory, emphasizing its significance to those in attendance.

