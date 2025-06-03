Indian Travellers Embrace Quieter Destinations and Meaningful Experiences This Summer
A report by Skyscanner reveals a trend among Indian travellers favoring quieter locations and unique experiences over popular tourist spots. Survey data shows a preference for less crowded destinations, visiting unexplored areas, and traveling during shoulder seasons. Despite booking delays, travel remains a high priority for Indians.
A recent report by travel app Skyscanner highlights a significant trend: Indian travellers are opting for quieter destinations over bustling tourist spots. Based on a survey of 2,000 respondents, the findings show a distinct shift in travel choices toward more meaningful and personalized experiences during the summer.
Notably, 58% of travellers plan to visit places they never considered before, while 51% aim to explore multiple locations on a single trip. This shift reflects a move towards exploration and creating lasting memories as opposed to crowded, traditional hotspots.
Moreover, the report indicates a rising interest in off-peak travel, with one in two willing to travel during the shoulder season to avoid crowds. Despite uncertainties in booking, a remarkable 96% intend to maintain or increase their travel frequency, emphasizing travel as a top priority.
