Scaling New Heights: Nepal-India Joint Expedition Strengthens Ties

Nepal and India have strengthened their bilateral ties through a joint expedition to Mt Kanchenjunga by their military forces. Successful ascension by a team of Nepalese and Indian personnel was lauded at a ceremony, emphasizing the positive impact on international relations and coordination between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:08 IST
Scaling New Heights: Nepal-India Joint Expedition Strengthens Ties
  • Nepal

The recent joint expedition to Mt Kanchenjunga by Nepalese and Indian military personnel has been hailed as a milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. Nepal's Defence Minister Man Bir Rai remarked on the improved ties during a ceremony held at the Army Headquarters.

From May 19 to 20, a team comprising ten personnel from the Nepal Army and five from the Indian Army successfully scaled the world's third-highest peak. The accomplishment was celebrated on Monday when the team returned, handing over the expedition flag to the defence minister, who commended their coordination and courage.

The joint effort, attended by Lt. Gen. Ajay Ramdev of the Indian Army and the Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, symbolized enhanced cooperation and commitment to nurturing a friendly relationship. Mt Kanchenjunga, standing at 8,586 meters, continues to be a challenging yet coveted summit for mountaineers worldwide.

