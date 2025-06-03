Scaling New Heights: Nepal-India Joint Expedition Strengthens Ties

The recent joint expedition to Mt Kanchenjunga by Nepalese and Indian military personnel has been hailed as a milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. Nepal's Defence Minister Man Bir Rai remarked on the improved ties during a ceremony held at the Army Headquarters.

From May 19 to 20, a team comprising ten personnel from the Nepal Army and five from the Indian Army successfully scaled the world's third-highest peak. The accomplishment was celebrated on Monday when the team returned, handing over the expedition flag to the defence minister, who commended their coordination and courage.

The joint effort, attended by Lt. Gen. Ajay Ramdev of the Indian Army and the Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava, symbolized enhanced cooperation and commitment to nurturing a friendly relationship. Mt Kanchenjunga, standing at 8,586 meters, continues to be a challenging yet coveted summit for mountaineers worldwide.