Fostering Cultural Bridges: Odisha and Da Nang Proposed Ties

During a visit to Vietnam, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati suggested exploring province-level ties between Odisha and Da Nang. The proposal was made during a meeting with Da Nang People's Committee Chairman Le Trung Chinh, according to a statement from the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Kambhampati highlighted Odisha's rich cultural and economic landscape and its significant Buddhist heritage. With mutual interests, he proposed potential collaborations between the two regions, emphasizing Buddhism as a historical link spanning nearly 1,800 years.

The governor also noted the broadening cooperation between India and Vietnam in areas such as trade, defense, tourism, and education. Increased direct flights have further enhanced people-to-people connections, strengthening prospects for future collaborations.