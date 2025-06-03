Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Mela Kheer Bhawani Amid Tensions in Kashmir

The Mela Kheer Bhawani in Kashmir saw a remarkable turnout, symbolizing community resilience amidst tensions and recent attacks. Leaders hailed the event as a sign of hope for the return of Kashmiri Pandits. Security was tight as politicians emphasized the need for a political solution for the community's reintegration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tulmulla | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:10 IST
Devotees Flock to Mela Kheer Bhawani Amid Tensions in Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Despite recent attacks and heightened tensions in Kashmir, the Mela Kheer Bhawani event witnessed a large turnout on Tuesday, seen as a testament to the resilience of the community. This significant religious function for Kashmiri Pandits, celebrated on 'Zyeth Atham', attracted hundreds from various parts.

Leaders across political parties, including Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti of the People's Democratic Party, expressed hope that the community's participation would pave the way for the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland. The festival was hailed as a symbol of unity.

Amidst tight security measures, the ceremonies at the revered Ragnya Devi temple were a statement against the recent Pahalgam attack. Political leaders emphasized the need for a comprehensive process to ensure the political and social reintegration of the Pandit community.

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025