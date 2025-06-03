Devotees Flock to Mela Kheer Bhawani Amid Tensions in Kashmir

Despite recent attacks and heightened tensions in Kashmir, the Mela Kheer Bhawani event witnessed a large turnout on Tuesday, seen as a testament to the resilience of the community. This significant religious function for Kashmiri Pandits, celebrated on 'Zyeth Atham', attracted hundreds from various parts.

Leaders across political parties, including Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti of the People's Democratic Party, expressed hope that the community's participation would pave the way for the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland. The festival was hailed as a symbol of unity.

Amidst tight security measures, the ceremonies at the revered Ragnya Devi temple were a statement against the recent Pahalgam attack. Political leaders emphasized the need for a comprehensive process to ensure the political and social reintegration of the Pandit community.