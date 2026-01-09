Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Praises Mamata as 'Tigress' Amidst ED Raids Drama

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti lauded West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a 'tigress' for her bravery amid ED raids at a political consultancy firm associated with TMC. Mufti highlighted the nationwide trend of central agency actions, referencing past experiences in Jammu and Kashmir including her own detention.

Srinagar | Updated: 09-01-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:12 IST
Mehbooba Mufti Praises Mamata as 'Tigress' Amidst ED Raids Drama
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday commended West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, describing her as a 'tigress' and applauding her bravery as unwavering amidst political turmoil.

Her remarks came in response to the Thursday's Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the Kolkata residence of its director, Pratik Jain. The event unfolded amid high drama, with Banerjee herself confronting the central agency's presence, accusing the ED of attempting to compromise TMC's sensitive data ahead of state elections.

Mufti drew parallels between the current situation and past instances in Jammu and Kashmir, where such raids have become commonplace. She referenced the silence of political parties during events like the revocation of Article 370 and the detention of herself and fellow leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. Despite the escalating scenario, Mufti expressed confidence in Banerjee's ability to stand resolute and resist pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

