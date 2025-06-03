Kate Hudson Applauds Mindy Kaling's Dedication in 'Running Point'

Kate Hudson, known for her role as star and executive producer of Netflix's basketball dramedy 'Running Point,' recently praised co-creator and fellow executive producer Mindy Kaling. During an FYC event, Hudson lauded Kaling's dedication to the series, revealing that the comedian and writer displayed unwavering commitment even when she was hours away from childbirth, as reported by Deadline.

Hudson expressed admiration for Kaling's brilliance and trust, noting, 'I have to say, I've fallen in love with this woman. And she's not only so brilliant but so trusting. She puts the best team together.' Hudson humorously recalled Kaling participating in the show's initial table read over Zoom while she was pregnant and sending notes shortly after giving birth.

'She is a powerhouse and delivers what she says she's going to deliver,' added Hudson, emphasizing the show's promising future with a second season confirmed after a successful first run. 'Running Point,' inspired by Jeanie Buss's career, follows Hudson's character Isla Gordon, a CEO battling sexism in the league, capturing audiences and garnering positive reviews.