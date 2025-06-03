Left Menu

Kate Hudson Applauds Mindy Kaling's Dedication in 'Running Point'

Kate Hudson commends Mindy Kaling's exceptional dedication to their Netflix series 'Running Point.' Despite giving birth, Kaling remained committed, impressing Hudson who lauded her brilliance and leadership. The series, inspired by Jeanie Buss's life, has captured audiences with its compelling narrative and character dynamics, renewing expectations for season two.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:54 IST
Kate Hudson Applauds Mindy Kaling's Dedication in 'Running Point'
Mindy Kaling, Kate Hudson (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Kate Hudson, known for her role as star and executive producer of Netflix's basketball dramedy 'Running Point,' recently praised co-creator and fellow executive producer Mindy Kaling. During an FYC event, Hudson lauded Kaling's dedication to the series, revealing that the comedian and writer displayed unwavering commitment even when she was hours away from childbirth, as reported by Deadline.

Hudson expressed admiration for Kaling's brilliance and trust, noting, 'I have to say, I've fallen in love with this woman. And she's not only so brilliant but so trusting. She puts the best team together.' Hudson humorously recalled Kaling participating in the show's initial table read over Zoom while she was pregnant and sending notes shortly after giving birth.

'She is a powerhouse and delivers what she says she's going to deliver,' added Hudson, emphasizing the show's promising future with a second season confirmed after a successful first run. 'Running Point,' inspired by Jeanie Buss's career, follows Hudson's character Isla Gordon, a CEO battling sexism in the league, capturing audiences and garnering positive reviews.

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025