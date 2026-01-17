Inclusive Harmony: Celebrating Resilience at RMSD's 37th Annual Day
The Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled hosted its 37th Annual Day, showcasing the talents and resilience of visually impaired girls. The event focused on empowerment, inclusion, and the role of education in fostering a just society, highlighted by an innovative skit using assistive technology.
Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled (RMSD) celebrated its 37th Annual Day at the Sita Auditorium, transforming a yearly event into a heartfelt celebration of resilience and empowerment.
Inaugurated by Sri Nataraj S., Joint Director, Directorate for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, the event emphasized the school's role as a model of inclusive education. He lauded RMSD's efforts to provide a nurturing environment that promotes independence and dignity among its visually impaired students. The event was also joined virtually by Dr. Ashoka D.R, who addressed the attendees and praised the school's mission.
The day's highlight was a vibrant cultural program featuring classical dance, folk performances, and a standout technology-enabled skit, showcasing the students' talents and the school's commitment to using assistive tools. Mr. R. Guru reiterated the school's dedication to nurturing each student's potential, fostering an inclusive society for tomorrow.
ALSO READ
Haryana's Rs 858 Crore Initiative: A Boost for Farmers and Women Empowerment
Indians Return Amid Iranian Turmoil: Silent Resilience and Government Guidance
Arunachal's VB-G RAM G Act: A Revolution in Rural Empowerment
VP Radhakrishnan Hails Uttarakhand’s Journey of Resilience and Growth at 25-Year Milestone
IndiaAI Mission Advances Inclusive AI Agenda at Working Group Meeting on Social Empowerment at IIT Hyderabad