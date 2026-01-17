Left Menu

Inclusive Harmony: Celebrating Resilience at RMSD's 37th Annual Day

The Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled hosted its 37th Annual Day, showcasing the talents and resilience of visually impaired girls. The event focused on empowerment, inclusion, and the role of education in fostering a just society, highlighted by an innovative skit using assistive technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:05 IST
Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled (RMSD) celebrated its 37th Annual Day at the Sita Auditorium, transforming a yearly event into a heartfelt celebration of resilience and empowerment.

Inaugurated by Sri Nataraj S., Joint Director, Directorate for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, the event emphasized the school's role as a model of inclusive education. He lauded RMSD's efforts to provide a nurturing environment that promotes independence and dignity among its visually impaired students. The event was also joined virtually by Dr. Ashoka D.R, who addressed the attendees and praised the school's mission.

The day's highlight was a vibrant cultural program featuring classical dance, folk performances, and a standout technology-enabled skit, showcasing the students' talents and the school's commitment to using assistive tools. Mr. R. Guru reiterated the school's dedication to nurturing each student's potential, fostering an inclusive society for tomorrow.

